Miley Cyrus slams rumors she cheated on husband Lian in wild rant

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) - Pop star Miley Cyrus clapped back at her social media haters Thursday over her recent split with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, to deny allegations that she cheated on him."I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time.

What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hi"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here," she continued.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.""BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.

I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. I am not a liar."The couple married in December in a private ceremony after a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship.Hemsworth on August 12 released a statement to confirm the separation and "wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."