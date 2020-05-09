Miley Cyrus’s sister is annoyed with comments on her look

(@fidahassanain)

She says she is tired on comments on her every single thing she was doing since her childhood.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) Noah Cyrus, the sister of Miley Cyrus, hit back at trolls, coming down hard upon them as to why they were making strange comments about her personality.

Taking to Twitter, Noah wrote that she was tired of peoples’ comment on her look and the things she shared on her account, saying: “Im so f***ing tired of y'all commenting on every damn thing i do since I was a f***ing kid,”.

She also wrote: “ Y'all are gon' say i'm breathing wrong next ... i am v aware theres a lot of you who don't like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. I'm used to it.

but for the younger kids pls don't let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it f***s someone up just chill the f**k out???,”.

Noah had earlier mentioned that she was scared of online bullying and went to hide in her room.

She had written: “ Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl. So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing - especially at the age I was at - there are so many more people out there,”.

She said: “I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up,”.