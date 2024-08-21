Mimi Chakraborty reveals rape threats over posts against Kolkata rape case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian actress says they are seeking justice in a society where vicious men have normalized issuing rape threats to women

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) member and actress Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday revealed that she had been receiving rape threats on social media for sharing protest posts related to the Kolkata rape case.

The Indian media reported that Mimi Chakraborty took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and questioned whether they were asking for justice for women.

In her post, the actress wrote, “We are seeking justice in a society where vicious men have normalized issuing rape threats to women,”.

The actress explained that after she voiced her outrage over the horrifying incident involving a female doctor in Kolkata, she started receiving threats of rape and obscene messages in response to her protest posts.

Tagging the Kolkata Police's Cyber Cell Department in her post, Mimi Chakraborty asked, "What upbringing and education allow this?"

Indian media also reported that Mimi Chakraborty had participated in the protest against the Kolkata rape case on August 14 and has been consistently demanding justice for the female doctor on social media.

On August 9, in the Indian state of West Bengal, a 31-year-old doctor was found dead in a pool of blood at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. According to staff at the college, the doctor had gone to rest in the seminar hall after working nearly 20 hours of a 36-hour shift.

However, the next day, her semi-nude body was discovered in the seminar hall. The post-mortem report revealed that she had been brutally raped by multiple men and then strangled to death.

The Kolkata police arrested a police officer in connection with the rape case, holding him responsible for the incident. The officer was assigned to facilitate the admission and medical care of fellow police officers and their families at hospitals.