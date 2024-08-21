Open Menu

Mimi Chakraborty Reveals Rape Threats Over Posts Against Kolkata Rape Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Mimi Chakraborty reveals rape threats over posts against Kolkata rape case

Indian actress says they are seeking justice in a society where vicious men have normalized issuing rape threats to women

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) member and actress Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday revealed that she had been receiving rape threats on social media for sharing protest posts related to the Kolkata rape case.

The Indian media reported that Mimi Chakraborty took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and questioned whether they were asking for justice for women.

In her post, the actress wrote, “We are seeking justice in a society where vicious men have normalized issuing rape threats to women,”.

The actress explained that after she voiced her outrage over the horrifying incident involving a female doctor in Kolkata, she started receiving threats of rape and obscene messages in response to her protest posts.

Tagging the Kolkata Police's Cyber Cell Department in her post, Mimi Chakraborty asked, "What upbringing and education allow this?"

Indian media also reported that Mimi Chakraborty had participated in the protest against the Kolkata rape case on August 14 and has been consistently demanding justice for the female doctor on social media.

On August 9, in the Indian state of West Bengal, a 31-year-old doctor was found dead in a pool of blood at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. According to staff at the college, the doctor had gone to rest in the seminar hall after working nearly 20 hours of a 36-hour shift.

However, the next day, her semi-nude body was discovered in the seminar hall. The post-mortem report revealed that she had been brutally raped by multiple men and then strangled to death.

The Kolkata police arrested a police officer in connection with the rape case, holding him responsible for the incident. The officer was assigned to facilitate the admission and medical care of fellow police officers and their families at hospitals.

Related Topics

India Dead Protest Police Education Social Media Twitter Doctor Kolkata August Congress Women Post Media Blood

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz