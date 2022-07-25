UrduPoint.com

Minal, Aiman Celebrate Mother’s Birthday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Both the stars have shared their pictures while celebrating birthday of their mother which garnered likes and comments within no time.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) Lollwood stars Minal Khan and Aiman Khan marked birthday of their mother Uzman Mubeen.

The pictures of both sisters with their mother went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, both Minal and Aiman shared the pictures while celebrating birthday of their mother.

As the pictures surfaced on internet their followers intended to make interesting comments on them besides wishing happy birthday to their mother.

More Stories From Showbiz

