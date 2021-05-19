UrduPoint.com
Minal Khan And Ahsan Ikram Stun Fans On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:32 PM

Minal Khan and Ahsan Ikram stun fans on social media

The actress has shared her picture with Instagram, dedicating the same to the lover of her life to whom she call.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) Pakistani drama actor Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have stunned their fans and followrs with their charming photos of engagement.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the pictures with a lovely caption: “To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!,”.

Ahsan Mohsin also shared same pictures and wrote: “Here is to forever. I promise to love you till my last breath!,”.

Earlier, the coupled announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day. Fans extended congratulations to the couple besides praying for their happy future.

