Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month    

, , , ,

(@fidahassanain)

The couple has announced their wedding date on their respective Instagram accounts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) Minal Khan and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will get married next month.

Taking to their Instagram account, both Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran announcd their wedding date.

In her post, Minal Khan said , “Allhamdullilah. @ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever,”. Her post followed by a heart emoji.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram said “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!! @minalkhan.

official I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”

In reaction to Ahsan’s post, Minal said, “Ya Allah! It’s happening I love you too.”

According to invitation card, the wedding ceremony will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media shortly after the celebrity couple announced the good news on social media.

Minal and Ahsan got engaged on June 12 earlier this year.