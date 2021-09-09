Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Lollywood star Minal Khan is enjoying her wedding festivities.

She is smiling and dancing with her friends as if there will be no tomorrow. Her friends and close relatives who are there for her marriage ceremony are also enjoying it.

The actress is getting married on Friday (tomorrow) also danced her heart out with friends and family at her Mayun ceremony. Wrapped in all-yellow outfit for the day, she kept her look simple with minimum makeup.

She also took part in a bhangra in group dances alongside sister Aiman Khan.