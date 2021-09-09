UrduPoint.com

Minal Khan Enjoys Every Moment Of Her Wedding Festivities

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

The actress is getting married on Friday (tomorrow) also danced her heart out with friends and family at her Mayun ceremony.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Lollywood star Minal Khan is enjoying her wedding festivities.

She is smiling and dancing with her friends as if there will be no tomorrow. Her friends and close relatives who are there for her marriage ceremony are also enjoying it.

The actress is getting married on Friday (tomorrow) also danced her heart out with friends and family at her Mayun ceremony. Wrapped in all-yellow outfit for the day, she kept her look simple with minimum makeup.

She also took part in a bhangra in group dances alongside sister Aiman Khan.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Minal Khan Family

Recent Stories

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

2 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

5 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

5 minutes ago
 3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippine ..

3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippines

5 minutes ago
 N.Ireland leader says Brexit protocol could collap ..

N.Ireland leader says Brexit protocol could collapse govt

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.