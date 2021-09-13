Minal, Mohsin wedding festivities come to an with grand reception

(@fidahassanain)

The couple looked absolutely stunning at reception followed by Nikah ceremony held in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) The much-hyped wedding festivities of actors Minal Khan and Mohsin Ahsan Ikram ended with a grand reception.

The reception took place after eventful wedding ceremony in which the couple official tied the knot. Minal Khan was wearing a light-beige ensemble with intricate silver embroidery. Her dress was disgned by Erum Khan.

The actress posted her picture on Instagram.

Mohsin Ahsan Ikram wore the waistcoat and suit designed by Ismail Farid.

Both Minal and Ikram looked absolutely stunning together.

Minal's sister and fellow actor Aiman Khan was a vision herself. She wore a pink ensemble with silver embroidery and her hair and makeup were done by Ali as well.