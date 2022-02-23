Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-February 23rd, 2022) Mira Sethi has stunned fan by her new style as she is seen wearing 'saree'.

Taking to Instagram, the actor has shared the picture, with a caption 'enjoying'. Her pose shows as if she is taking inspiration from Bollywood Diva Katrina Kaif’s look from Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Her stunning photo garnered praises from the fans and friends, some of whom also dubbed her Katrina's doppelganger.

A fan commented, “Tip tip barsa pani,” on Mira's outfit.

The celebrities like Ayeza Khan reacted with fire emojis while Ushna Shah commented, “OH MY GOD.”

Ali Safina also reacted to her hairstyle by writing “Sarkarrr easyyy to muntaaain hairstyle (Sarkar easy to maintain hairstyle.”