Mishi Khan Urges Girls Not To Share Their Videos To Anyone

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:08 PM

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos to anyone  

The actress gave the message after personal videos of two showbiz artists went viral on social media.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) Famous actress Mishi Khan on Thursday restrained girls from sharing videos and pictures on social media.

Through her Twitter account, actress Mishi Khan gave important message to girls regarding their online connections.

“Don’t share your pictures and videos even with your husband or fiancé, because there is no need of documenting it at all,” said the actress in her message. She said that all women should be careful and stop sending intimate pictures and videos to anyone.

“Be careful and just say no,” Mishi Khan said. She argued that there would be very bad impression if something wrong happened just for once.

“The bad impression always takes years to get away,” said the actress. Mishi Khan is an actress and host and she made her film debut in Nikkah in 1998. Ghazi Shaheed and Janaan are her examples of her best working. The actress had a leading role in Uroosa –the 90s series of Pakistan Television. She also hosted Kishmish in1998 and Sehar Mishi Khan Ke Saath 2012.

“I just shocked to know about the leaked video of Samra Chaudhry,” said Mishi Khan. A year old video of Samara Chaudhary just leaked on social media and it was not in the knowledge of the actress.

