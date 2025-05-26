Miss England 2024 Withdraws From Miss World Competition Due To Mistreatment In India
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Milla Magee accuses organizers of objectifying contestants, claiming she was treated "like a performing monkey" and made to feel "like a sex worker" during a promotional event
HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) In an unprecedented move, Miss England 2024, Milla Magee on Monday withdrew from the Miss World competition currently being held in Hyderabad, India, alleging mistreatment and inappropriate behavior by event organizers.
The Sun reported that Magee accused the organizers of objectifying contestants, claiming she was treated "like a performing monkey" and made to feel "like a sex worker" during a promotional event.
This marks the first time in the pageant’s 74-year history that a Miss England has exited the competition mid-event.
Magee recounted an incident on May 7, during a promotional gathering in Hyderabad, where she says she was asked to entertain and sit with business sponsors of the event as a gesture of gratitude.
“I felt like we were being used for the pleasure of others. I didn’t come to Miss World to be someone’s source of amusement,” she said.
“The competition is contradicting its own values — they made me feel like a sex worker,”.
She further claimed that when she attempted to speak about her social advocacy projects during the event, the attendees showed little interest.
Magee officially withdrew from the competition on May 16 and returned to the United Kingdom. Her position will now be filled by Charlotte Grant, the current Miss Liverpool and runner-up in the Miss England pageant.
Angie Beasley, director of Miss England, referred to Magee’s departure as being due to "personal reasons."
In response to the allegations, Miss World CEO Julia Morley denied any wrongdoing, stating that Magee had cited her mother’s poor health as the reason for her withdrawal.
Meanwhile, the Miss World 2025 competition continues in Hyderabad, with the grand finale scheduled for May 31.
Recent Stories
Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World competition due to mistreatment in I ..
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest
Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017 to enhance women's po ..
Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: International Symposium held b ..
UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival
Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title
GCWUF hosts meeting to address challenges of higher education
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilan ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World competition due to mistreatment in India2 minutes ago
-
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband6 hours ago
-
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London6 hours ago
-
Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture to Lahore3 days ago
-
OEC export female beauticians to KSA3 days ago
-
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?4 days ago
-
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment5 days ago
-
Court reserves verdict on bail plea of Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs530m fraud case6 days ago
-
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors6 days ago
-
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-in-law Sajal Aly7 days ago
-
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time10 days ago
-
Portuguese guitarist Pedro Jóia to visit Pakistan for cultural performances11 days ago