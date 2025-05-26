Open Menu

Miss England 2024 Withdraws From Miss World Competition Due To Mistreatment In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Miss England 2024 withdraws from Miss World competition due to mistreatment in India

Milla Magee accuses organizers of objectifying contestants, claiming she was treated "like a performing monkey" and made to feel "like a sex worker" during a promotional event

HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) In an unprecedented move, Miss England 2024, Milla Magee on Monday withdrew from the Miss World competition currently being held in Hyderabad, India, alleging mistreatment and inappropriate behavior by event organizers.

The Sun reported that Magee accused the organizers of objectifying contestants, claiming she was treated "like a performing monkey" and made to feel "like a sex worker" during a promotional event.

This marks the first time in the pageant’s 74-year history that a Miss England has exited the competition mid-event.

Magee recounted an incident on May 7, during a promotional gathering in Hyderabad, where she says she was asked to entertain and sit with business sponsors of the event as a gesture of gratitude.

“I felt like we were being used for the pleasure of others. I didn’t come to Miss World to be someone’s source of amusement,” she said.

“The competition is contradicting its own values — they made me feel like a sex worker,”.

She further claimed that when she attempted to speak about her social advocacy projects during the event, the attendees showed little interest.

Magee officially withdrew from the competition on May 16 and returned to the United Kingdom. Her position will now be filled by Charlotte Grant, the current Miss Liverpool and runner-up in the Miss England pageant.

Angie Beasley, director of Miss England, referred to Magee’s departure as being due to "personal reasons."

In response to the allegations, Miss World CEO Julia Morley denied any wrongdoing, stating that Magee had cited her mother’s poor health as the reason for her withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the Miss World 2025 competition continues in Hyderabad, with the grand finale scheduled for May 31.

