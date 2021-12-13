Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned New Miss Universe 2021

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned on Sunday night the new Miss Universe in the Israeli city of Eilat, after beating out the runner-ups, Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned on Sunday night the new Miss Universe in the Israeli city of Eilat, after beating out the runner-ups, Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

Sandhu became the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title after Indian actresses and models Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, who won the competition in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

"I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride," Sandhu said after receiving the award.

Sandhu, 21, was born in the state of Punjab in northwestern India.

In 2017, Sandhu won the Times Fresh Face contest representing the Punjab capital, Chandigarh, at the age of 17. In 2019, Sandhu tried her hand at Miss India, where she passed to the top 12. In the same year, Sandhu won the title of Femina Miss India Punjab.

Sandhu has also starred in several Punjabi films and music videos. In addition to her modeling career, she is pursuing a master's degree in public administration.

The new Miss Universe is known as a fitness lover and yoga enthusiast. She describes herself as a fast learner, well-rounded, compassionate and confident woman who always maintains her passion and persists in achieving her goals.

This time, the Miss Universe pageant, which has been running for almost 70 years, was held in Israel for the first time in history.