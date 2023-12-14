Miss Pakistan World Shafina Shah impresses as second wife of Bobby Deol in 'Animal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistani actress wins hearts by amazing performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest cinematic venture, 'Animal.'

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) In a pageant ceremony held at the Grand Palm Hotel in Lahore on May 31, 2023, Shafina Shah was crowned Ms. Pakistan World 2023, marking a surreal moment in her burgeoning career.

Now adorned with the title, Shafina Shah is embarking on a journey to represent Pakistan on the global stage. Her next challenges include Miss Global 2023, scheduled for January 2, 2024, in Vietnam and Cambodia, and Miss Universal 2023, set to take place in Cambodia in March 2024. These international pageants promise to be platforms where Shafina will showcase her grace, intelligence, and charm.

Before setting off for these global events, Shafina achieved another significant milestone in her career. She secured a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest cinematic venture, 'Animal.' The film, known for its intense storyline and stellar performances, has garnered national attention. Despite facing controversies, 'Animal' has captivated audiences, with one particular aspect standing out—the talented ensemble cast, including the relatively lesser-known star, Shafina Shah.

In this cinematic extravaganza, Shafina shares the screen with Bollywood veteran Bobby Deol, who portrays the antagonist, Abrar. As Abrar's second wife, Shafina's performance has garnered praise for its depth and compelling interactions with

Deol and his on-screen spouses. She is also seen in some scenes with superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Shafina Shah's roots in the entertainment world run deep, as both her parents were seasoned actors. Born in London to an

Indian father and Pakistani mother, Shafina is a proud second-generation performer. Her late father Haji Ismail Raj Muhammad Patel, known by the screen name Raj Patel known for his role in “Mind your Language,” and her mother, Atia Shah, were influential figures in the industry, paving the way for Shafina to follow in their illustrious footsteps.

Having made her mark as an actress, model, and tv presenter, Shafina's diverse career includes notable appearances in the Pakistani film 'Lahore to London' and a memorable advertisement alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on her busy schedule after winning Ms. Pakistan World and the release of 'Animal,' Shafina expressed gratitude,stating, "I thank Allah for all the love and success that I have received. It will be an honor to represent Pakistan internationally and introduce Pakistan to Vietnam and Cambodia."

In addition to her entertainment ventures, Shafina Shah has recently taken up a charitable cause. In September 2023, she joined Pakistan’s Cleft Lip & Palette Association (PCLAPA), an organization focusing on children with facial abnormalities.

PCLAPA provides Primary cleft surgery, speech and language therapy, audiology, dentistry, and orthodontics, operating from Gujrat, Pakistan. Shafina, as an ambassador of PCLAPA, visited the hospital in Gujrat to support the initiative.

With her recent win as Ms. Pakistan World, upcoming international pageants, the success of 'Animal' at the box office, and her commitment to PCLAPA, Shafina Shah is navigating a busy yet fulfilling year. As she continues to bask in the appreciation of her achievements, she remains focused on contributing to charitable causes and envisions more impactful work in the future.