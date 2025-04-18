Open Menu

Model Faheema Awan Opens Up About Losing Her Husband On Eid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Model and Actress Faheema Awan has opened up about coping with the tragedy of losing her husband just a day before Eid.

“The heart still aches, but life cannot be frozen in one moment,” said actress and model Faheema Awan as she reflected on the painful memory of losing her husband on Eid.

Eid is generally a time of celebration, joy, and family reunions, but for actress and model Faheema Awan, the festival also brings back the heart-wrenching memory of personal loss.

In 2022, her husband passed away on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr — a tragedy that turned a festive occasion into a lasting sorrow.

Speaking about the emotional impact of that day, Faheema Awan revealed, “Since that incident, Eid has never been the same for us. My daughter shuts herself in her room; it’s a very difficult time for the family.

Recalling the moment she heard the devastating news, Awan said she was in Makkah, engaged in religious worship, when she learned about her husband's passing.

However, the model and actress has now decided to embrace life and cherish memories instead of letting grief take over. “This year, I made a conscious decision to celebrate Eid in a traditional way,” she said. “I encouraged my daughter to wear her favorite gharara, apply mehndi, and get into the spirit of Eid.”

Faheema Awan added that she and her family dressed up for the occasion and went out together. “We spent the day enjoying ourselves, going out, and making the most of the moment.”

While the pain of loss remains close to her heart, Awan emphasized the importance of moving forward. “The heart is still filled with pain, but we cannot let life come to a standstill,” she said.

