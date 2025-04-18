Model Faheema Awan Opens Up About Losing Her Husband On Eid
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Actress says since that incident, Eid has never been the same for her
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) Model and Actress Faheema Awan has opened up about coping with the tragedy of losing her husband just a day before Eid.
“The heart still aches, but life cannot be frozen in one moment,” said actress and model Faheema Awan as she reflected on the painful memory of losing her husband on Eid.
Eid is generally a time of celebration, joy, and family reunions, but for actress and model Faheema Awan, the festival also brings back the heart-wrenching memory of personal loss.
In 2022, her husband passed away on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr — a tragedy that turned a festive occasion into a lasting sorrow.
Speaking about the emotional impact of that day, Faheema Awan revealed, “Since that incident, Eid has never been the same for us. My daughter shuts herself in her room; it’s a very difficult time for the family.
”
Recalling the moment she heard the devastating news, Awan said she was in Makkah, engaged in religious worship, when she learned about her husband's passing.
However, the model and actress has now decided to embrace life and cherish memories instead of letting grief take over. “This year, I made a conscious decision to celebrate Eid in a traditional way,” she said. “I encouraged my daughter to wear her favorite gharara, apply mehndi, and get into the spirit of Eid.”
Faheema Awan added that she and her family dressed up for the occasion and went out together. “We spent the day enjoying ourselves, going out, and making the most of the moment.”
While the pain of loss remains close to her heart, Awan emphasized the importance of moving forward. “The heart is still filled with pain, but we cannot let life come to a standstill,” she said.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings et 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid3 minutes ago
-
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry1 day ago
-
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina1 day ago
-
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Durrani2 days ago
-
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?2 days ago
-
Has Bollywood actress Malaika Arora found new love after Arjun Kapoor?6 days ago
-
Amara Chaudhry addresses playful question about cricketers’ marriage proposal6 days ago
-
Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off with Glamorous Launch at Lahore Fort6 days ago
-
Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share joyful news of expecting second child8 days ago
-
Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal govt over INR100,000 electricity bill for vacant house9 days ago
-
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora10 days ago
-
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?11 days ago