Model Farwa Kazmi opens up about unfairness and dirty politics in LSA

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

“Just because we were not a certain group’s discovery or affiliated with them we weren’t even considered models by some,” she said in her brave post.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) While several stars have been showing off their awards they bagged at the Lux Style Awards (LSA), some models have pointed out at how unfair these awards are.

Lahore-based model Farwa Kazmi took to social media to write a long post, criticising the event for being unfair towards people outside of a ‘certain group’.

“Why don’t you send your portfolio for the nominations? I’ve been asked this question a lot of times, today I want to address this concern as there couldn’t have been a perfect time than this,” she began.

Stressing that she is a self made model and credit for which goes to no one but her, she said she is not afraid to speak up. “I’m not afraid of how it’s going to affect my work because no one is a God here,” she said.

“Firstly, I honestly believe that these awards are for the fashion industry of Karachi only and are not talent based. I don’t understand why do they even include Lahore when they don’t want to recognise its work and talent. It’s no secret how envious they’re of this side of the industry and how ill they speak of us,” she continued.

Farwa went on to say that a lot of models will agree with her for being a victim of favouritism and nepotism and how it is hugely detrimental to their morale, caused lack of motivation in earlier years of their careers.

“Just because we were not a certain group’s discovery or affiliated with them we weren’t even considered models by some,” she said in her brave post.

Secondly, the model added, that she wanted to save herself from the disappointment and heartbreak that she witnessed a lot of people go through over the years.

“Waiting in the queue for years and years for their “turn” to receive the prestigious award for mere recognition and appreciation of their hard-work.

Nobody cares if someone was deserving or not. Whereas the queue is only for this side of the industry because every year the same people are going to get the award. LOL” she said.

“Thirdly, to have the honour of making it to the nominations and to receive an award you have to go through a process. A process where you have to prove your loyalty to a certain group by getting involved in their dirty politics and compromise your values and beliefs, (if there were any to begin with) you can’t say what you want to say. You can’t stand for what you believe in,” she further said.

“Lastly and most importantly, I know what I’m good at. I know my worth. I don’t want to be nominated amongst people who don’t even know how to speak, people who make fun of themselves on public platforms, that would be me disrespecting myself. I don’t want to be nominated amongst those who don’t even fit into that category yet they are models."

"Our industry doesn’t even have a certain criteria for the selection of models nor our award shows have categories for the types of models e.g Editorial models, oversized models, Runway models, Commercial models, petite models and so on. The award shows put everybody into the same category of ‘Model of the year’ who is then called a Supermodel without even offering a “complete package” that a Supermodel must offer,” she said.

“So NO! THANK YOU! I refuse to lick ass, praise the shittiest people in the industry, compromise my values, be a part of dirty politics, speak ill of my own friends all for the sake of work and a bloody award,” Farwa concluded.

Several models, including Cybil Chaudhry, Eman Suleman and Saheefa Jabbar agreed with Farwa and extended their support.