Model Nadia Hussain Apologizes To FIA Over Bribery Allegation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:13 PM
Model and Actress had alleged that an FIA officer demanded a bribe following arrest of her husband in a bank fraud case
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) Renowned model and actress Nadia Hussain on Monday apologized to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for accusing its officer of bribery.
She had alleged that an FIA officer demanded a bribe following the arrest of her husband in a bank fraud case.
In response, the FIA summoned Nadia Hussain over the bribery accusation which had gone viral on social media through a recorded video statement.
Her bribery claim was linked to seeking relief for her husband Atif Khan, who was involved in bank fraud. Subsequently, the FIA raided her flat and confiscated her mobile phone.
The FIA had initially offered her the opportunity to record a statement regarding the fraudulent call from an impersonator pretending to be an FIA officer. However, instead of filing a formal case, she made her statement public on social media.
Following her video statement, the FIA Cybercrime Wing seized her mobile phone with court approval after a complaint was filed by the affected FIA officer.
After appearing before the FIA Cybercrime Office, Nadia Hussain told the media that she had recorded her statement with the agency.
She added, “If my video statement has hurt the sentiments of any senior FIA officer, I sincerely apologize,”.
She further stated that she had provided all the necessary information regarding the scam and had reported the incident on the FIA portal after receiving the call.
“I was unaware that a written complaint was also required,” she said, urging the authorities to take action against scammers who exploit innocent people, worsening their troubles.
It may be mentioned here that Nadia Hussain’s husband Atif Mohammad Khan was found guilty of financial fraud while misusing his authority as CEO.
The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi arrested former CEO Atif Mohammad Khan on March 8, 2025 over his involvement in a misappropriation case of Rs540 million at Bank Alfalah Securities.
Recent Stories
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation3 minutes ago
-
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam2 days ago
-
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube4 days ago
-
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case5 days ago
-
Fiza Ali criticizes those, who in name of Aurat March, disregard cultural, traditional values7 days ago
-
Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzlement case7 days ago
-
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior10 days ago
-
Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj12 days ago
-
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold12 days ago
-
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi12 days ago
-
Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer debuts expected14 days ago
-
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case14 days ago