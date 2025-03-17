Open Menu

Model Nadia Hussain Apologizes To FIA Over Bribery Allegation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:13 PM

Model and Actress had alleged that an FIA officer demanded a bribe following arrest of her husband in a bank fraud case

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) Renowned model and actress Nadia Hussain on Monday apologized to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for accusing its officer of bribery.

She had alleged that an FIA officer demanded a bribe following the arrest of her husband in a bank fraud case.

In response, the FIA summoned Nadia Hussain over the bribery accusation which had gone viral on social media through a recorded video statement.

Her bribery claim was linked to seeking relief for her husband Atif Khan, who was involved in bank fraud. Subsequently, the FIA raided her flat and confiscated her mobile phone.

The FIA had initially offered her the opportunity to record a statement regarding the fraudulent call from an impersonator pretending to be an FIA officer. However, instead of filing a formal case, she made her statement public on social media.

Following her video statement, the FIA Cybercrime Wing seized her mobile phone with court approval after a complaint was filed by the affected FIA officer.

After appearing before the FIA Cybercrime Office, Nadia Hussain told the media that she had recorded her statement with the agency.

She added, “If my video statement has hurt the sentiments of any senior FIA officer, I sincerely apologize,”.

She further stated that she had provided all the necessary information regarding the scam and had reported the incident on the FIA portal after receiving the call.

“I was unaware that a written complaint was also required,” she said, urging the authorities to take action against scammers who exploit innocent people, worsening their troubles.

It may be mentioned here that Nadia Hussain’s husband Atif Mohammad Khan was found guilty of financial fraud while misusing his authority as CEO.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi arrested former CEO Atif Mohammad Khan on March 8, 2025 over his involvement in a misappropriation case of Rs540 million at Bank Alfalah Securities.

