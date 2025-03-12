Model Nadia Hussain’s Husband Gets Bail In Rs 540m Embezzlement Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Court grants bail of Sohail Mehmood Sheikh and orders him to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) Sohail Mehmood Sheikh, the husband of famous Model Nadia Hussain, secured bail in a case involving a Rs540 million embezzlement on Wednesday.
A sessions court in Karachi heard the bail plea of co-accused Sohail Mehmood Sheikh in the bank fraud case involving millions of rupees.
The court approved Sohail Mehmood Sheikh’s bail and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000.
Advocate Faiz Durrani, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that his client had no connection with the case.
He stated that Sohail Mehmood Sheikh served as Chief Financial Officer from 2016 to 2019 and had no involvement in any crime allegedly committed by Atif Khan.
The counsel further contended that the FIA registered the case on a complaint by the private bank’s head of securities while Atif Khan remained in custody on remand.
