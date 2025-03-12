Open Menu

Model Nadia Hussain’s Husband Gets Bail In Rs 540m Embezzlement Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:29 PM

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

Court grants bail of Sohail Mehmood Sheikh and orders him to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) Sohail Mehmood Sheikh, the husband of famous Model Nadia Hussain, secured bail in a case involving a Rs540 million embezzlement on Wednesday.

A sessions court in Karachi heard the bail plea of co-accused Sohail Mehmood Sheikh in the bank fraud case involving millions of rupees.

The court approved Sohail Mehmood Sheikh’s bail and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Advocate Faiz Durrani, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that his client had no connection with the case.

He stated that Sohail Mehmood Sheikh served as Chief Financial Officer from 2016 to 2019 and had no involvement in any crime allegedly committed by Atif Khan.

The counsel further contended that the FIA registered the case on a complaint by the private bank’s head of securities while Atif Khan remained in custody on remand.

Related Topics

Karachi Bank Nadia Hussain Federal Investigation Agency 2016 2019 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

57 seconds ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

15 minutes ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

20 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

37 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz