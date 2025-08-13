Model Saheefa Jabbar Raises Concerns Over Hateful, Unethical Social Media Content
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Saheefa shares videos from various content creators in which individuals were mocked based on their name, caste, income, clothing and skin color
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Model and actress Saheefa Jabbar Khatak has raised serious concerns over the spread of hateful, unethical, and superficial videos on social media, highlighting their negative impact on society.
Through her Instagram stories, Saheefa shared videos from various content creators in which individuals were mocked based on their name, caste, income, clothing and skin color. She stressed that no one should be judged solely on the basis of their identity or background.
The actress advised parents to keep children away from mobile phones and guide them toward education and awareness. She also strongly rejected the ridicule of women in the name of so-called entertainment.
Saheefa Jabbar Khatak apologized for any inadvertent statements or behavior that might have been perceived as careless.
Recent Stories
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media content2 minutes ago
-
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness1 day ago
-
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening1 day ago
-
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 292 days ago
-
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year4 days ago
-
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air hostess in UK6 days ago
-
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed7 days ago
-
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah Bhatia7 days ago
-
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed7 days ago
-
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon8 days ago
-
Shaheera Jalil calls Mahira Khan talented actress, kind-hearted human being9 days ago
-
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5ime9 days ago