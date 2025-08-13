Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media content

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) Model and actress Saheefa Jabbar Khatak has raised serious concerns over the spread of hateful, unethical, and superficial videos on social media, highlighting their negative impact on society.

Through her Instagram stories, Saheefa shared videos from various content creators in which individuals were mocked based on their name, caste, income, clothing and skin color. She stressed that no one should be judged solely on the basis of their identity or background.

The actress advised parents to keep children away from mobile phones and guide them toward education and awareness. She also strongly rejected the ridicule of women in the name of so-called entertainment.

Saheefa Jabbar Khatak apologized for any inadvertent statements or behavior that might have been perceived as careless.