More and more celebrities are speaking up against Mohsin Abbas Haider over domestic violence allegations by wife Fatima Sohail

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has alleged her husband of domestic violence.

Fatima alleged that Mohsin pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

"Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock amd not file a complaint," she said.

Divas like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Hania Aamir, Humaima Malik and others have extended support for Fatima Sohail and called out the practice of domestic abuse in the country.

Here’s what they are saying:

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat

Hania Aamir

Humaima Malik

Mohsin Abbas has denied all these allegations, saying there is no evidence that she hit his wife while she was pregnant.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household that respects women, he said in a press conference.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence to validate his stance.