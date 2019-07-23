UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohsin Abbas Controversy: Here's How Pakistani Divas Are Speaking Up Against Domestic Violence

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:57 AM

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Here's how Pakistani divas are speaking up against domestic violence

More and more celebrities are speaking up against Mohsin Abbas Haider over domestic violence allegations by wife Fatima Sohail

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has alleged her husband of domestic violence.

Fatima alleged that Mohsin pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

"Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock amd not file a complaint," she said.

More and more celebrities are speaking up against Mohsin Abbas Haider over these domestic violence allegations.

Divas like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Hania Aamir, Humaima Malik and others have extended support for Fatima Sohail and called out the practice of domestic abuse in the country.

Here’s what they are saying:

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat

Hania Aamir

Humaima Malik

Mohsin Abbas has denied all these allegations, saying there is no evidence that she hit his wife while she was pregnant.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household that respects women, he said in a press conference.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence to validate his stance.

Related Topics

Police Wife Hania Humaima Malik Mehwish Hayat Mahira Khan Armenian Dram Women Family TV All From Mohsin Abbas Haider

Recent Stories

Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse homeless a y ..

5 minutes ago

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of ..

6 minutes ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

6 minutes ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

6 minutes ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

6 minutes ago

Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.