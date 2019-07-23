UrduPoint.com
Mohsin Abbas Fired From Mazaaq Raat Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:35 PM

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following domestic violence allegations

Mohsin Abbas Haider had been working as a DJ at Dunya News show called Mazaaq Raat.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider is in trouble following allegations of domestic violence by his wife.

Mohsin Abbas Haider had been working as a DJ at Dunya news show called Mazaaq Raat.

He gained fame through this show. Following the domestic violence allegations, the channel has decided to fire him from the show.

The channel has not made an official statement in this regard yet.

Some are appreciating the decision of the channel while some are saying that the channel should wait till the allegations are proved in court.

Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband used to abuse her.

She alleged that he pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

"Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock amd not file a complaint," she said.

However, Mohsin denied all these allegations in a press conference on Sunday.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household that respects women, he said.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.

