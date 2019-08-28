UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohsin Abbas, Wife Breach Of Trust Case: Police Declare Mohsin Abbas At Fault

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 25 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:07 PM

Mohsin Abbas, wife breach of trust case: Police declare Mohsin Abbas at fault

Police have filed report in respect of dispute between the actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima in the local court at Lahore declaring Mohsin Abbas at fault

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Police have filed report in respect of dispute between the actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima in the local court at Lahore declaring Mohsin Abbas at fault.The interim bail plea of Mohsin Abbas came up for hearing before local court of Lahore Wednesday.Some clauses of breach of trust against Mohsin Abbas actor were struck down from the case.On the basis of report from investigation officer the lawyers of Mohsin Iqbal withdrew their petition in connection with bail.Mohsin Abbas had filed application for interim bail through his counsel advocate Adnan Tariq.

Additional Sessions Judge Azim Sheikh took up the case for hearing.The counsel for Mohsin Abbas said as per investigation report the charges leveled against Mohsin Abbas don't stand proved.

Therefore, bail application was withdrawn.The investigation officer said the case was registered against actor Mohsin Abbas for breaching the trust and hurling threats of dire consequences by him at his wife.The petitioner prayed the case is false and baseless therefore, his interim bail plea be approved.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Police Lawyers Wife From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

1 hour ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

1 hour ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

1 hour ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

1 hour ago

Government to ask Queen to suspend Parliament

22 seconds ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.