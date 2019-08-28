Mohsin Abbas, wife breach of trust case: Police declare Mohsin Abbas at fault

(@Aneesah05582539)

Police have filed report in respect of dispute between the actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima in the local court at Lahore declaring Mohsin Abbas at fault

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) Police have filed report in respect of dispute between the actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima in the local court at Lahore declaring Mohsin Abbas at fault.The interim bail plea of Mohsin Abbas came up for hearing before local court of Lahore Wednesday.Some clauses of breach of trust against Mohsin Abbas actor were struck down from the case.On the basis of report from investigation officer the lawyers of Mohsin Iqbal withdrew their petition in connection with bail.Mohsin Abbas had filed application for interim bail through his counsel advocate Adnan Tariq.

Additional Sessions Judge Azim Sheikh took up the case for hearing.The counsel for Mohsin Abbas said as per investigation report the charges leveled against Mohsin Abbas don't stand proved.

Therefore, bail application was withdrawn.The investigation officer said the case was registered against actor Mohsin Abbas for breaching the trust and hurling threats of dire consequences by him at his wife.The petitioner prayed the case is false and baseless therefore, his interim bail plea be approved.