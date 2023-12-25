Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Death Of Nisar Qadri

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday condoled the death of famous actor Nisar Qadri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday condoled the death of famous actor Nisar Qadri.

In his condolence message issued here he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Late Nisar Qadri was a versatile actor and his plays are still remembered by his fans, he added.

More Stories From Showbiz