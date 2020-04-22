Moin Akhtar: A legend of Pakistan’s Showbiz industry

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) The fans and family of legendary actor Moin Akhtar are observing his 9th death anniversary today.

Moin Akhtar, who was born on December 24, 1950, in Karachi, started his acting career as a stage actor in a local theatre at the age of 16. He rose to fame and received critical acclaim for his performance in the ptv classic Rozy.

He also earned huge fan following his adaptation of Hollywood film Tootsie.

Together with the television maestro Anwar Maqsood, he went on to produce a number of critically and commercially successful hits including Studio 2½, Studio Poney Teen, Half Plate and Loose Talk.

Akhtar appeared in few films including Tum Sa Nahin Dekha and Mr Tabedar but his performance is still admired by his fans. His theatre performances alongside famous comedian Umar Sharif in stage dramas like Buddha Ghar Pe Hai also found commercial success.

In recognition of his work, he was awarded Pride of Performance in 1996 by the Government of Pakistan and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awarded in 2011.

Akhtar died on April 22, 2011, at the age of 61. He was survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons.