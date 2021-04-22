UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moin Akhtar Remembered On His 10th Death Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 16 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:04 PM

Moin Akhtar remembered on his 10th death anniversary

The legendary artist, actor, comedian, host writer, director, and producer Moin Akhtar was remembered on his 10th death anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The legendary artist, actor, comedian, host writer, director, and producer Moin Akhtar was remembered on his 10th death anniversary on Thursday.

He was born on 24th December 1950 in Karachi and started his career in the entertainment industry at the age of 16 in 1966, private news channel reported.

His long-standing double act with writer Anwar Maqsood in 'Loose Talk' made him popular and when Bushra Ansari joined them the resulting comedy was matchless.

Akhtar used to work in plays for radio and received huge fame from Radio Pakistan as the comedy was matchless for his long-standing double act with writer Anwar Maqsood and Bushra Ansari in 'Loose Talk'.

Moin performed not only in Pakistan but played several stage shows in India too including 'Bakra Qiston Pe' and 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'.

He was believed to be an artist with extremely high standard in Pakistan along with experience of entertaining his audience for a long time.

Moreover, he was fluent in various languages, including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and urdu.

Furthermore, the renowned humorist was awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1996 and 2011 respectively by the Government of Pakistan.

Renowned artist died on 22nd April 2011 and left everyone in grief.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Died Bushra Ansari April December From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Indonesian military submarine goes missing

19 minutes ago

India logs record jump in virus infections

8 minutes ago

4,000 to attend Brit Awards as UK loosens Covid ru ..

9 minutes ago

Ethiopia records 1,329 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

India Sends Deep-Submergence Rescue Vessel to Sear ..

9 minutes ago

Zubaida condemns Quetta blast

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.