Moin Akhtar remembered on his 10th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The legendary artist, actor, comedian, host writer, director, and producer Moin Akhtar was remembered on his 10th death anniversary on Thursday.

He was born on 24th December 1950 in Karachi and started his career in the entertainment industry at the age of 16 in 1966, private news channel reported.

His long-standing double act with writer Anwar Maqsood in 'Loose Talk' made him popular and when Bushra Ansari joined them the resulting comedy was matchless.

Akhtar used to work in plays for radio and received huge fame from Radio Pakistan.

Moin performed not only in Pakistan but played several stage shows in India too including 'Bakra Qiston Pe' and 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'.

He was believed to be an artist with extremely high standard in Pakistan along with experience of entertaining his audience for a long time.

Moreover, he was fluent in various languages, including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and urdu.

Furthermore, the renowned humorist was awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1996 and 2011 respectively by the Government of Pakistan.

Renowned artist died on 22nd April 2011 and left everyone in grief.