Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed announce to release  remake of “Baari 2” soon

(@fidahassanain)

Both Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed have made this announcement through their Instagram accounts after huge response and popularity from song “Baari”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) Popular singer Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed announced to release re-make of their song “Baari-2” soon.

Both the singers were going to announce song after popularity of song “Baari”.

Taking to Instagram, singer Momina Mustehsan said: “Baari was about a girl with a broken heart letting her guards down and giving love another chance. A year later, we visit them again and find out where the relationship took them. Stay tuned for #Baari2,”

Bilawal Saeed said: “#baari2 mein @mominamustehsan ko dekh ker hath pe chaiay giray gi ...?Any guesses. Coming soon on @onetworecords @clickbysawaiz @vestido1gharamgharamchaa #baari #onetworecords,”.