UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed Announce To Release  remake Of “Baari 2” Soon

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed announce to release  remake of “Baari 2” soon

Both Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed have made this announcement through their Instagram accounts after huge response and popularity from song “Baari”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) Popular singer Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed announced to release re-make of their song “Baari-2” soon.

Both the singers were going to announce song after popularity of song “Baari”.

Taking to Instagram, singer Momina Mustehsan said: “Baari was about a girl with a broken heart letting her guards down and giving love another chance. A year later, we visit them again and find out where the relationship took them. Stay tuned for #Baari2,”

Bilawal Saeed said: “#baari2 mein @mominamustehsan ko dekh ker hath pe chaiay giray gi ...?Any guesses. Coming soon on @onetworecords @clickbysawaiz @vestido1gharamgharamchaa #baari #onetworecords,”.

Related Topics

Visit Instagram Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 680 recove ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

18 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

18 minutes ago

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

20 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

20 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.