Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah amid online trolling

Alizeh Shah has been facing huge criticism on social media over her getup in recently released song with Sahir Ali Bagga and in another video with Feroz Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) Top singer Momina Mustehsan has come forward in defence of emerging actress Alizeh Shah facing on social media trolling.

Alizeh Shah has shown off her fashion looks and choice of attire on social media with her fans and friends.

Alizeh who had earlier performed in Ehd-e-Wafa faced huge criticism over her getup in a recently released song with Sahir Ali Bagga and for another video with Feroze Khan.

Taking trolls to serious task, Momina Mustehsan wrote: “I would respectfully disagree.

She’s still the same person, just expressing herself differently,”.

The actress took to Instagram and uploaded her video in which she could be seen performing on the world’s famous track ‘Cocky AF’.

The actress who had more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram is always seen with impressive personality that fascinates the followers.