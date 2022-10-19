Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at global level

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer says that it hurts her heart to see such little Pakistani representation in international media, global forums & summits.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Renowned singer Momina Mustehsan opened up about limited representation of Pakistan at the international level.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Momina wrote, “Being the 5th largest country by population in the world, it hurts my heart to see such little Pakistani representation in international media, global forums & summits.

A nation of 220+ million, yet our stories are told by others. We need to step up & take charge of our narrative,”.

Many of her fans reacted to her statement and endorsed her view point on limited representation of Pakistan at the global level.