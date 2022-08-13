Mona Singh defends her role as mother of Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says it is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and she is 40 and playing a mother's role.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Bollywood star Mona Singh has defended her role in newly released Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

The film is under fire since the day it hit the local cinemas on August 11.

Mona Singh perfromed the character as mother of Aamir Khan despite that she is 40 years old and Aamir Khan is 57 years old.



According to the fans, the actress' s role as mother of Aamir Khan is inapproperiate, saying that there is huge age difference.

The Indian media reported that Mona Khan opened up about the criticism and said, "I didn't want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie.

And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan's mother, I am paying Laal's mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie,".

She said, "It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother.

That would be wrong,".

She also explained,"Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film,".

She and Aamir had appeared together on the set of 3 Idiots in 2009.