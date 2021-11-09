UrduPoint.com

Month Long Workshop Series For Aspiring Actors Continues

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A Theatre Wallay series of workshops for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts, or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills is going on in full swing at the Farm Bani Gala.

Talking to APP, on Tuesday Director Theatre Walay Fiza Khan said the workshops were focusing on use of basic theatre games and activities to build confidence, overcome anxiety, improve communication skills, and work on voice and body language of artists.

She said the workshops were offering new-actors the opportunity to work on navigating their social interactions- build confidence and strategies for effective communication and collaboration.

In the workshops the participants were being learnt to express themselves with vocal and body language training and to overcome stage fright and manage anxiety in public interactions, she added.

