Most people in entertainment industry are fraud: Ushna Shah

The actress also says that most of the things in this industry are illusion

LAHORE: Bollywood star Ushna Shah believes that most of the people in the entertainment industry are fraud as she thinks that the most of the things are nothing but illusion.

Taking to Twitter, Bashar Momin star actress says, “ Can I tell you guys an industry secret? Most people in it are frauds. Most things are an illusion. When there is a lot of hype there is often (not always) less talent to back it up. It’s smoke & mirrors. It’s PR. It’s set narratives.The crowd follows where it’s strategically led,”.

In another tweet, the actress was of the view, “ Part 2 of my last tweet.

This was just a random breakfast epiphany that fraud isn’t just a thing, it’s almost everything and it’s seeped into all forms of show-business: be it films, tv, “humanitarian work”, sports. The ratio of scams to authenticity is..sad & a bit demoralizing,”.

Drama’s drama serial Habs has gained a good response from the fans and followers of the actress as many people are loving it.