Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

46-year-old Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversies, had announced her intention to marry in Pakistan just a few days ago

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2025f) After Pakistani actor Dody Khan's refusal to marry Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, Mufti Qavi has expressed conditional willingness to marry her.

In a podcast, a female podcaster said that Rakhi Sawant had said she would marry a Pakistani cleric, asking Mufti Qavi that whether he was interested in marrying her.

In response, Mufti Qavi said he was ready and would ask her one question: "Are you already married to someone else?"

Mufti Qavi also added that he would marry Rakhi Sawant on one condition: if his mother permitted him.

He mentioned that his mother had instructed him to consult her before marrying anyone and that he should not reveal the number of his marriages to anyone.

In an interview with the Indian newspaper, Times of India, Rakhi Sawant shared that during her visit to Pakistan, she received several marriage proposals.

She stated that the person she liked was Dody Khan, a Pakistani actor. She received many proposals from Pakistan, and they all came to her directly, but she chose Dody Khan.

Later, Pakistani actor Dody Khan rejected the idea of marrying Rakhi Sawant.

In a video statement, Dody Khan addressed the people of Pakistan and India, saying, "A few days ago, you saw a video on social media in which I proposed to Rakhi Sawant. I proposed to her because I know the actress well. When I started getting to know her, I realized she is a person who loves God a lot. She has seen many ups and downs in her life. She lost her parents."

He continued, "A boy entered Rakhi's life, and we all know what he did with her. She came out of many sorrows, converted to islam, went for Umrah, and changed her name to Fatima. I liked this a lot, so I proposed to her."

Continuing with his message, the Pakistani actor added, "But I feel that my proposal is not acceptable to people because I have received many messages and videos that I can't tolerate."

At the end of his video message, Dody Khan said, "Rakhi Ji, you are my very good friend and will always be. You might not become my bride, but I promise you will become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan, and I will arrange your marriage to one of my brothers."

After Dody Khan's video message, social media users have been commenting, and he is also facing criticism.