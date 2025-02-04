Mufti Qavi Expresses Conditional Willingness To Marry Rakhi Sawant
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 12:15 PM
46-year-old Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversies, had announced her intention to marry in Pakistan just a few days ago
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2025f) After Pakistani actor Dody Khan's refusal to marry Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, Mufti Qavi has expressed conditional willingness to marry her.
In a podcast, a female podcaster said that Rakhi Sawant had said she would marry a Pakistani cleric, asking Mufti Qavi that whether he was interested in marrying her.
In response, Mufti Qavi said he was ready and would ask her one question: "Are you already married to someone else?"
Mufti Qavi also added that he would marry Rakhi Sawant on one condition: if his mother permitted him.
He mentioned that his mother had instructed him to consult her before marrying anyone and that he should not reveal the number of his marriages to anyone.
46-year-old Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversies, had announced her intention to marry in Pakistan just a few days ago.
In an interview with the Indian newspaper, Times of India, Rakhi Sawant shared that during her visit to Pakistan, she received several marriage proposals.
She stated that the person she liked was Dody Khan, a Pakistani actor. She received many proposals from Pakistan, and they all came to her directly, but she chose Dody Khan.
Later, Pakistani actor Dody Khan rejected the idea of marrying Rakhi Sawant.
In a video statement, Dody Khan addressed the people of Pakistan and India, saying, "A few days ago, you saw a video on social media in which I proposed to Rakhi Sawant. I proposed to her because I know the actress well. When I started getting to know her, I realized she is a person who loves God a lot. She has seen many ups and downs in her life. She lost her parents."
He continued, "A boy entered Rakhi's life, and we all know what he did with her. She came out of many sorrows, converted to islam, went for Umrah, and changed her name to Fatima. I liked this a lot, so I proposed to her."
Continuing with his message, the Pakistani actor added, "But I feel that my proposal is not acceptable to people because I have received many messages and videos that I can't tolerate."
At the end of his video message, Dody Khan said, "Rakhi Ji, you are my very good friend and will always be. You might not become my bride, but I promise you will become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan, and I will arrange your marriage to one of my brothers."
After Dody Khan's video message, social media users have been commenting, and he is also facing criticism.
Recent Stories
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant5 minutes ago
-
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys17 hours ago
-
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain4 days ago
-
Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull to be 'dearly missed' after death at 784 days ago
-
Marianne Faithfull: from muse to master4 days ago
-
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira6 days ago
-
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic surgery7 days ago
-
Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage8 days ago
-
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies10 days ago
-
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot10 days ago
-
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home11 days ago
-
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico12 days ago