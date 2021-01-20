‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Hareem Shah, claiming to have video of the scene

(@fidahassanain)

The TikToker says Mufti Qavi had made inappropriate comments and had asked her to sleep with him while every move of their meeting is recorded and is in her custody.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Renowned TikToker Hareem Shah has claimed that Mufti Qavi kissed on her forehead and video is also there of the scene.

She says records everything whenever she calls on Mufti Qavi, and this time again, I have recorded every move during meeting with him.

She states that Mufti Qavi asked her to show her car but this time he was a bit frightened because he knows we records him every time we meet.

“My Cousin was sitting at the front of the car and I asked her to get up. Mufti Qavi meanwhile asked me to forward my forehead and then he kissed. The video of the scene is also there,” says Hareem in a reaction on what had happened during her meeting with Mufti Qavi—religious figure known for such scandals.

A clip went viral two days earlier, showing Mufti Qavi being slapped by TikToker Hareem Shah in a hotel room. According to Mufti Qavi he had been there for a tv program and was picked up there by a TV car and Hareem Shah presence there was a co-incidence.

“Mufti Qavi shared inappropriate things with me and asked me to sleep with him,” claims Hareem Shah, adding that she had called Mufti Qavi for recording of a program. She says she had offered him Rs 50,000 and air tickets of both sides but in return he had said if she was not going to“give” anything else.

Mufti Qavi, on other side, has refused to confess all these allegations, saying that he has entrusted his matter to Almighty Allah.

“I also apologize from Hareem Shah,” he adds.