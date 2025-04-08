Open Menu

Mumbai Court Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants For Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:31 PM

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Arrest warrant has been issued after Malaika failed to appear in court to testify in a case involving actor Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) A Mumbai court on Tuesday once again issued a bailable warrant for Bollywood actress and dancer Malaika Arora.

The Indian media reported that the warrant was issued after Malaika failed to appear in court to testify in a case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. The case pertains to an alleged assault on NRI businessman Iqbal Sharma at a five-star hotel in Mumbai in 2012.

The reports said that the incident occurred on February 22, 2012, when Saif Ali Khan was having dinner at the hotel with his wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and some other friends.

According to police, when Iqbal Sharma objected to the noise being made by the celebrities, Saif allegedly threatened him and punched him on the nose, causing a fracture.

The businessman also alleged that Saif and his companions assaulted his father-in-law, Raman Patel.

When the case was taken to court, Saif Ali Khan claimed that Iqbal Sharma had used offensive language against the women accompanying him, which led to the altercation.

Malaika Arora was summoned by the court to testify as a witness in the case but she has yet to appear. As a result, the court issued a bailable warrant against her, which was also issued once before.

A chargesheet was filed against Saif Ali Khan and his companions Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code. The court proceedings were adjourned until April 29.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Police Bollywood Threatened Hotel Wife Kareena Kapoor Shakeel Karisma Kapoor Saif Ali Khan February April Women Media Court

Recent Stories

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

2 minutes ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

18 minutes ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

19 minutes ago
 Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

33 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

1 hour ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

2 hours ago
 UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

3 hours ago
 UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

4 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz