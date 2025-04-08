Mumbai Court Issues Bailable Arrest Warrants For Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:31 PM
Arrest warrant has been issued after Malaika failed to appear in court to testify in a case involving actor Saif Ali Khan
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) A Mumbai court on Tuesday once again issued a bailable warrant for Bollywood actress and dancer Malaika Arora.
The Indian media reported that the warrant was issued after Malaika failed to appear in court to testify in a case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. The case pertains to an alleged assault on NRI businessman Iqbal Sharma at a five-star hotel in Mumbai in 2012.
The reports said that the incident occurred on February 22, 2012, when Saif Ali Khan was having dinner at the hotel with his wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and some other friends.
According to police, when Iqbal Sharma objected to the noise being made by the celebrities, Saif allegedly threatened him and punched him on the nose, causing a fracture.
The businessman also alleged that Saif and his companions assaulted his father-in-law, Raman Patel.
When the case was taken to court, Saif Ali Khan claimed that Iqbal Sharma had used offensive language against the women accompanying him, which led to the altercation.
Malaika Arora was summoned by the court to testify as a witness in the case but she has yet to appear. As a result, the court issued a bailable warrant against her, which was also issued once before.
A chargesheet was filed against Saif Ali Khan and his companions Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code. The court proceedings were adjourned until April 29.
