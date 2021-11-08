Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khan’s manager in drug raid case

(@FahadShabbir)

Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan, has been asked to appear before the police to explain her position in the case.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) Mumbai police on Monday summoned Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani in a case related to extortion.

The latest reports said that Dadlani was served a summons notice to appear before the police to explain her position in the ongoing drugs-raid case.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was put into jail for than 20 days in the drug case.

Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) vigilance team may also issued another summons for Dadlani in the case. The reports said that vigilance team asked for more time from NCB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Dadlani was also under investigation in the extortion probe after Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Unit obtained CCTV footage of her meeting with KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza. Both Gosavi and Souza were the independent witnesses in the drugs case.

The reports suggested that Gosavi may also be booked under charges of linked to the cruise drug-case and Dallani might be asked to record a statement against Gosavi.

D’ Souza, on other hand, claimed that Gosavi had accepted INR 50 lac from SRK’s manager for the release of his son Aryan.