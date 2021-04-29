UrduPoint.com
Munawar Zarif Remembered On His 45th Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 12 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:36 PM

Munawar Zarif remembered on his 45th death anniversary

The 45th death anniversary of famous Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif was remembered and observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The 45th death anniversary of famous Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif was remembered and observed on Thursday.

Famous comedian and film actor named as "Shehenshah-i-Zarafat" by his fans in the film world, a private news channel reported.

Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the Pakistani cinema of the 1970s. Zarif appeared in more than 300 films and was regarded as one of the finest comedians subcontinent ever produced.

Born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala, Zarif appeared in more than 321 movies in just 16 years from 1961-1976.

He was also famous for his out of script dialogue delivery. He started his film career from a Punjabi film Dandian in 1961 and got breakthrough from film Hath Jori in 1964.

After a marvelous film career as a top comedian, he became film hero�first as side-hero in film Pardey Mein Rehney Doe and then in the title roles and hero in the same year Banarsi Thugg (1973) and Jeera Blade (1973).

He was awarded the Nigar Award on his outstanding performance in Baharo Phool Barsao (1972), Zeenat (1975) and Ishaq Deewana.

Munawar Zarif died on April 29, 1976 in Lahore.

