Muneeb Butt asks Reham Khan to stop being graceless ex

The actor has given a befitting reply to ex-wife of Imran Khan, asking her not to school them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Popular actor Muneeb Butt has come down hard upon Reham Khan for expressing disappointment over support of the showbiz celebrities for Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of no-trust-motion.

The actor gave a benefiting reply through a comment on the tweet of Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Butt wrote, “The way you got ‘heavy investments’ for Janaan! Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha (you took the furniture set for your film without any cost by using Imran Khan’s name)

He wrote, “So don’t school us and stop being a graceless Ex!” Muneeb added.

Earlier, Reham had said in a tweet that it was sad for her to see actors she respected for their talent shamelessly become mouthpieces of a fascist regime, adding, “Artists should not be used for attacking politicians the government is threatened by. Stick to the day job guys!!”

“All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better get heavy investments for their film projects!!!” Reham had said in another tweet.