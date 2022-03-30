UrduPoint.com

Muneeb Butt Asks Reham Khan To Stop Being Graceless Ex

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Muneeb Butt asks Reham Khan to stop being graceless ex

The actor has given a befitting reply to ex-wife of Imran Khan, asking her not to school them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Popular actor Muneeb Butt has come down hard upon Reham Khan for expressing disappointment over support of the showbiz celebrities for Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of no-trust-motion.

The actor gave a benefiting reply through a comment on the tweet of Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Butt wrote, “The way you got ‘heavy investments’ for Janaan! Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha (you took the furniture set for your film without any cost by using Imran Khan’s name)

He wrote, “So don’t school us and stop being a graceless Ex!” Muneeb added.

Earlier, Reham had said in a tweet that it was sad for her to see actors she respected for their talent shamelessly become mouthpieces of a fascist regime, adding, “Artists should not be used for attacking politicians the government is threatened by. Stick to the day job guys!!”

“All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better get heavy investments for their film projects!!!” Reham had said in another tweet.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Film And Movies Showbiz Threatened Reham Khan Job Tak Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese ..

Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese built industrial park

32 seconds ago
 NASA to hold major test for Artemis I rocket

NASA to hold major test for Artemis I rocket

33 seconds ago
 WTI crude futures settle lower

WTI crude futures settle lower

35 seconds ago
 Over four million Ukrainian refugees have fled war ..

Over four million Ukrainian refugees have fled war: UN

36 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka to experience 10-hour daily power cuts

Sri Lanka to experience 10-hour daily power cuts

38 seconds ago
 Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeep ..

Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.