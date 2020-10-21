Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sahara UK to perform on Nov 12

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Music maestro and renowned qawwal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sahara UK and others music icons would perform here on November 12 at mega three-day Faisal Hills Family festival and music galla.

The mega family cultural event was being organized by Cutting Edge group. The mega event was announced on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of Cutting Edge head office here. Ch. Abdul Majeed who is the CEO of Zedem, International and also the Chairman of Faisal Town and Faisal Hills, also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Majeed acknowledged the efforts of Cutting Edge Group and Chairman CEG Arif Malik and Group CEO Ch. Shahzad Akhtar on the successful pre-launch event of Faisal Hills Family Festival and Musical Gala.

The audience would be experiencing the all new Fusions act where Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sahir Ali Bagga and Sahara UK would be performing some of their all time favourite songs in a totally new manner all along with some young and very talented musicians.

