Music programme held in Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A musical programme, Colours of Freedom, with Music , was presented at Alhamra here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Council, situated on The Mall.

Thirteen artists performed in the programme and received appreciation from the audience.

During the show, performers presented some golden numbers of national songs including 'Jiway Jiway Pakistan', 'Allah Ho Akbar', 'Mera Payara Watan', 'Yeh Watan Humara Hai', 'Sohni Dherti Allah Rakhey', and others performances on different instruments like guitar, sarangi, flute, violin, keyboard, sitaar, and received appreciation from the audience.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said on the occasion that Alhamra's role in creating new opportunities for the young artistes is its prime goal. He said that the council was trying its level best to spread the message of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in different ways in the ongoing Independence Day celebrations.