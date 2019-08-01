UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Music Programme Held In Alhamra

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:54 PM

Music programme held in Alhamra

A musical programme, Colours of Freedom, with Music, was presented at Alhamra here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Council, situated on The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A musical programme, Colours of Freedom, with Music, was presented at Alhamra here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Council, situated on The Mall.

Thirteen artists performed in the programme and received appreciation from the audience.

During the show, performers presented some golden numbers of national songs including 'Jiway Jiway Pakistan', 'Allah Ho Akbar', 'Mera Payara Watan', 'Yeh Watan Humara Hai', 'Sohni Dherti Allah Rakhey', and others performances on different instruments like guitar, sarangi, flute, violin, keyboard, sitaar, and received appreciation from the audience.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said on the occasion that Alhamra's role in creating new opportunities for the young artistes is its prime goal. He said that the council was trying its level best to spread the message of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in different ways in the ongoing Independence Day celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Music Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Ho Independence Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Dr Sania holds dialogue with tribal youth, discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh takes oar as MNA

2 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted to death in Rajanpur

2 minutes ago

Gargash meets with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister

26 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister directs to sort out pending ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.