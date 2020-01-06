UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musical Comedy Play At Alhamra Begins

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:32 PM

Musical comedy play at Alhamra begins

A 3-day long musical comedy play titled "Deewana Bakar E Khaish Hoshiyar" began at Alhamra hall no 2 here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A 3-day long musical comedy play titled "Deewana Bakar E Khaish Hoshiyar" began at Alhamra hall no 2 here on Monday.

The play is being organized by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with Azad Theatre Group.

The drama attracted a large crowed. The play is a musical comedy and all about the duel faces of individuals in the society.

"Deewana Bakar E Khaish Hoshiyar" was written for radio by renowned playwrighter Rafi Peer in the early 60s, and later translated in Punjabi by Imran Peerzada.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Azad Theatre Group, through this play, inspired the people, especially to younger generation and provided them with a platform to demonstrate their theatrical skills in front of public. The play will continue till January 8.

Related Topics

Lahore January All

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

53 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

1 hour ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine visits Nankana Sahib

4 minutes ago

US Africa Command Chief Townsend Calls Rumors of H ..

4 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

2 hours ago

Top EU Diplomat Regrets Iran's Abandonment of Nucl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.