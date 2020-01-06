Musical comedy play at Alhamra begins

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A 3-day long musical comedy play titled "Deewana Bakar E Khaish Hoshiyar" began at Alhamra hall no 2 here on Monday.

The play is being organized by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with Azad Theatre Group.

The drama attracted a large crowed. The play is a musical comedy and all about the duel faces of individuals in the society.

"Deewana Bakar E Khaish Hoshiyar" was written for radio by renowned playwrighter Rafi Peer in the early 60s, and later translated in Punjabi by Imran Peerzada.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Azad Theatre Group, through this play, inspired the people, especially to younger generation and provided them with a platform to demonstrate their theatrical skills in front of public. The play will continue till January 8.