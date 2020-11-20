UrduPoint.com
Musical Evening At TDCP Resort Murree On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:10 PM

Musical evening at TDCP resort Murree on Saturday

A musical evening titled "Live Jamming" will be held on Saturday at TDCP hill resort Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A musical evening titled "Live Jamming" will be held on Saturday at TDCP hill resort Murree.

The evening will feature well known singer "Anosh Gohr" and others emerging artists to enthrall the audience with their spellbinding performance.

The event would be a great recreation for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islambad especially for music lovers to enjoy food of soul, an official of TDCP told APP.

It would be a family ambiance event aimed to provide relaxation to visitors from their exotic and monotonous routine.

