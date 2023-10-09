Open Menu

Musical Evening Pays Tribute To Waheed Murad

Chand Sahkeel Published October 09, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

To pay a musical tribute on the birthday of Chocolate Hero Wahhed Murad, Peerzada Art Promotor in partnership with Sub Rang Arts Society Hyderabad organized a colourful event and hosted a reception in honour of Music Council of Hyderabad here in Press Club auditorium on other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) To pay a musical tribute on the birthday of Chocolate Hero Wahhed Murad, Peerzada Art Promotor in partnership with Sub Rang Arts Society Hyderabad organized a colourful event and hosted a reception in honour of Music Council of Hyderabad here in Press Club auditorium on other day.

Showbiz writer Khalil Rasheed and fans of Waheed Murad paid tributes to the legendary actor while famous singers including Tanveer Siddiqui, Israr Leghari, Bahadur Lashari, Anushay, Raja Babu Govinda performed on the occasion.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Music Hyderabad Waheed Murad Govinda Event

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Federal General Budget ..

33 minutes ago
 Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

44 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

48 minutes ago
 Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

44 minutes ago
 China offers cooperation in construction of smart ..

China offers cooperation in construction of smart cities, transportation

44 minutes ago
Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking b ..

Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking back ‘Sindhu'

44 minutes ago
 UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no action

43 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher ..

Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

46 minutes ago
 PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

43 minutes ago
 Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

46 minutes ago
 Tackling climate change requires collective effort ..

Tackling climate change requires collective effort: Sami Saeed

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz