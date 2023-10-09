Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

To pay a musical tribute on the birthday of Chocolate Hero Wahhed Murad, Peerzada Art Promotor in partnership with Sub Rang Arts Society Hyderabad organized a colourful event and hosted a reception in honour of Music Council of Hyderabad here in Press Club auditorium on other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) To pay a musical tribute on the birthday of Chocolate Hero Wahhed Murad, Peerzada Art Promotor in partnership with Sub Rang Arts Society Hyderabad organized a colourful event and hosted a reception in honour of Music Council of Hyderabad here in Press Club auditorium on other day.

Showbiz writer Khalil Rasheed and fans of Waheed Murad paid tributes to the legendary actor while famous singers including Tanveer Siddiqui, Israr Leghari, Bahadur Lashari, Anushay, Raja Babu Govinda performed on the occasion.

APP/nsm