Musical Evening Titled "Jamming Session" To Be Held On Jan 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will held a music evening titled "Jamming Session" on January 9th with the aim to provide night full of soulful tunes.

The evening will feature eminent singer Gulzar Alam to�entertain the audience with his melodious note-perfect singing.

He will enthrall the music lovers of twin cities with his melodious classical and pashto hits.

They will include many events including food, art activities and night full of music, an official said on Monday.�������������������The musical night will promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artistes for their contribution in the field of singing,he stated.

He advised the peoples to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs, so that the COVID-19 spread can be contained.