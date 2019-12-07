Musical event 'Sufi Night' enthrals audience

A musical event titled 'Sufi Night' was held here at Alhamra Arts Centre on Saturday, featuring performances of Sufi Band 'Teen Taal' and 'Alhamra Unplugged', which enthralled the audience through their exceptional performances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A musical event titled 'Sufi Night' was held here at Alhamra Arts Centre on Saturday, featuring performances of Sufi Band 'Teen Taal' and 'Alhamra Unplugged', which enthralled the audience through their exceptional performances.

Director General Punjab Institute of Languages, Art and Culture (PILAC) Saman Rai was the guest of honour at the event.

She said Sufi music was not bound by colours, nations or borders.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that the objective of organising the evening was to pay tribute to Sufi poets and transfer Sufi heritage to the young generation.

He said that Lahore Arts Council had always encouraged and promoted such events. Sufi music was a strong part of Pakistani music, he added.

People from all walks of life attended the event and appreciated the performance of the bands.