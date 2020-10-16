UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musical Night Titled "Color Rave Festival" To Be Held On Oct 24

Chand Sahkeel 29 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:34 PM

Musical night titled

A musical night blended with beautiful tunes titled " Color Rave Festival", arranged by Maha Event Managment, will be held to enthrall the music lovers on October 24 at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A musical night blended with beautiful tunes titled " Color Rave Festival", arranged by Maha Event Managment, will be held to enthrall the music lovers on October 24 at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian.

Emerging singers and famous Tik Tokers will fire up the stage with their outstanding performances, an official said on Friday.

The event will also include much more activities including,Water balloons, Color War, Unlimited dance,Live Singin,Live Dj's performance and games. Well known singer Faizan Haider will fire the stage with his melodious voice and outstanding performance.Different restaurants will also place stalls of continental, Chinese and desi food.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

Related Topics

Fire Music Water China October Family Event Love

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

5 minutes ago

Pakistan records seven deaths, 659 more cases of C ..

37 minutes ago

659 new Coronavirus cases reported; 7 deaths in pa ..

28 seconds ago

Lavrov, Acting UN Special Envoy Hold Talks on Liby ..

31 seconds ago

Russia Records Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

47 minutes ago

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Intends to Hold To ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.