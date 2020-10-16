Musical Night Titled "Color Rave Festival" To Be Held On Oct 24

A musical night blended with beautiful tunes titled " Color Rave Festival", arranged by Maha Event Managment, will be held to enthrall the music lovers on October 24 at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A musical night blended with beautiful tunes titled " Color Rave Festival", arranged by Maha Event Managment, will be held to enthrall the music lovers on October 24 at Open Air Theater Shakar Parian.

Emerging singers and famous Tik Tokers will fire up the stage with their outstanding performances, an official said on Friday.

The event will also include much more activities including,Water balloons, Color War, Unlimited dance,Live Singin,Live Dj's performance and games. Well known singer Faizan Haider will fire the stage with his melodious voice and outstanding performance.Different restaurants will also place stalls of continental, Chinese and desi food.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.