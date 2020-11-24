Musical, Poetry Evening Titled "Rang-e-Sukhan" On Dec 6

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A mesmerizing musical evening and poetry titled "Rang-e-Sukhan" will be held on December 6.

The night is being aimed to mesmerize the audience with soulful Qawlis and to spend a quality time with their families and friends.

According to an official, Production Platform For Champions (PPC) has arranged the eveningin which well know poets will be featured and emerging Qawals would entertain the audience.��Tickets will be available on first come first serve basis under the strict COVID-19 SOPs, he said.