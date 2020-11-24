UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musical, Poetry Evening Titled "Rang-e-Sukhan" On Dec 6

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 50 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:57 PM

Musical, poetry evening titled

:A mesmerizing musical evening and poetry titled "Rang-e-Sukhan" will be held on December 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A mesmerizing musical evening and poetry titled "Rang-e-Sukhan" will be held on December 6.

The night is being aimed to mesmerize the audience with soulful Qawlis and to spend a quality time with their families and friends.

According to an official, Production Platform For Champions (PPC) has arranged the eveningin which well know poets will be featured and emerging Qawals would entertain the audience.��Tickets will be available on first come first serve basis under the strict COVID-19 SOPs, he said.

Related Topics

December

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

27 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

19 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

21 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

21 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.