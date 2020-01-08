UrduPoint.com
Musical Show Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

A Musical Show was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Wednesday. Arifa Sisters and Wasim Vani sang melodious songs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A Musical Show was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Wednesday. Arifa Sisters and Wasim Vani sang melodious songs.

Addressing as chief guest Deputy Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Ghulam Qadir Thebo appreciated the role of RAC for highlighting the negative impact of drugs in the society.

The efforts of the council are commendable in true spirit, he added.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and Director ANF Riaz Soomoro and a large number of people attended the event.

