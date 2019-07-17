UrduPoint.com
My Parents Have't Seen Any Movie Of Mine: Imran Abbas

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

My parents have't seen any movie of mine: Imran Abbas

Pakistani stunning actor Imran Abbas has revealed that his parents have not seen his movies until now

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Pakistani stunning actor Imran Abbas has revealed that his parents have not seen his movies until now.In a statement, the actor said that his parents are very simple and they don't know much about Lollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood.

Whenever I go home, I always try to not discuss my professional life, he told.Responding to a question related to marriage, Imran Abbas said that he wants to marry but waiting for his perfect soul mate.

