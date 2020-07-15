Nadeem to celebrate 79th Birth day on July 19

(@Aneesah05582539)

Legend film star and Jubilee king Nadeem will celebrate his 79th Birthday on 19 July

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Legend film star and Jubilee king Nadeem will celebrate his 79th Birthday on 19 July.

According to details Nadeem whose real name was Mirza Nazeer Beg Mughal born on 19th July 1941 in vijay vadhaa city, situated in southeast Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Nadeem made his debut with CHAKORI under direction of Captain Ehtisham in 1967 which was highly acclaimed by public.

Nadeem has so far been worked in 215 films of urdu and Punjabi languages including 10 Diamond,24 platinum and 50 Golden jubilee block buster films.