Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) Popular model and actress Nadia Hussain on Thursday opened up about her controversial remarks about prominent drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

Nadia Hussain, in a video that went viral on the social media, had used word “disgraceful” while referring to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

In explanatory video, the model discussed her choice of words.

Nadia said, “I meant to say disgraceful, but I accidentally said Khalil.

" When questioned about her use of the name, she casually responded, "It matched the sentiment I wanted to convey."

While some assumed she was addressing him, Nadia clarified that was not her intention. She made the video to candidly express her feelings.

She said she did not explicitly target Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar with her words, leaving it to the audience to interpret her comments as they wish.