Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

(@fidahassanain)

The actress urges the women to do care of themselves from this disease.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Renowned actress and tv host Nadia Jamil said that she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Nadia Jamil said: “Last week, I was diagnosed with cancer. Now four days into treatment.

In the last few days, I have felt all sorts of feelings from apprehension, fear, unbeatably huge love to calm, acceptance, patience, overwhelming gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility to my children, parents, loved ones, myself and you,”.

The mother of the actress was also diagnosed with the breast cancer but she is living healthy after proper treatment.